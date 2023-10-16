Meet us at PI LIVE 2023!

PI LIVE takes place on October 24-25, 2023, in London – and the Tradedoubler UK team will be there! Take the opportunity and benefit from 2 days of networking with brands, retailers, publishers, creators, and tech that can ignite profitable partnerships.

Beyond traditional Affiliate Marketing

Increasing competitive pressure in the online sector, more complex customer journeys, and the rising relevance of Generation Z are pushing the limits of eCommerce. To cope with these and other industry challenges, you need smart performance marketing solutions that go far beyond traditional affiliate marketing – Here, Tradedoubler can help you.

At PI LIVE, you can build profitable partnerships focusing on outcome-based and measurable marketing. That includes affiliate marketing, influencer marketing, partnership marketing (incl. B2B), and performance marketing.

In addition, the Tradedoubler UK team brings together numerous performance marketing and technology solutions along the whole customer journey to handle all your individual challenges.

What’s up?

PI LIVE has the new Vault & Partnerships Lounge with 20,000 SQ FT of additional event space where Tradedoubler is sponsoring the bar area “Take 5 Café & Bar”.

Find yourself immersed in an exciting networking hub for delegates to mix and mingle, while sipping on iced coffee and premium lemonade. As hundreds of attendees will be passing through the Vault, this is a fantastic space to build partnerships and meet the Tradedoubler team.

Additionally, you shouldn’t miss our Influencer Power Hour on Day 1 from 2:30 – 3.30 p.m.! Come along and learn how to harness the power of creators and supercharge your marketing strategy by chatting with Metapic and Tradedoubler.

Grow through PI LIVE appointment!

PI LIVE has improved its networking app to arrange 1-2-1 meetings. Use this possibility and book your appointment with Tradedoubler through the app! In the PI LIVE Europe app, you will find the contact persons for technology, our partnership team, sales, and client services.

Get the app now >>

Do you not want to use the app? No problem, contact us now and make an appointment >>

Not attending PI Live? No problem – Reach out to our team via tradedoubler.uk@tradedoubler.com or here and arrange your first meeting!