Publisher Spotlight: Modalova

Discover Modalova, the first fashion-dedicated search engine founded by Gabriel Kaam. With over 10,000 brands and 2 million products, Modalova provides a premium shopping experience for a targeted female audience, primarily aged 25 to 34. Exclusive collaborations with e-commerce advertisers set Modalova apart, leveraging its European network and promotions. Explore partnership opportunities with Modalova through Tradedoubler to join this rapidly expanding platform.

Gabriel Kaam, CEO and Founder of Modalova

About

Can you introduce yourself in a few lines?

I am Gabriel Kaam, the founder of Modalova. Passionate about fashion, e-commerce, and digital.

Can you please also introduce Modalova?

Modalova is the premier search engine specializing in online shopping. We collaborate with over 10,000 brands in the French market, offering a catalog of over 2 million fashion products for men and women. Our goal is to provide customers with an enhanced shopping experience by consolidating the best offerings from the web onto a single site.

Tell us more about your audience. What type of advertisers do you work with?

Our audience is predominantly female (70%), aged 25 to 34, with high purchasing power (CSP+). Geographically, our audience is distributed across the Île-de-France (30%), major cities in France, and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region. While we primarily collaborate with Premium and Luxury brands, our catalogue also includes more affordable options.

Do advertisers need specific criteria to work with Modalova?

We exclusively collaborate with advertisers with e-commerce sites, as we need to update our catalogue automatically to offer the best deals to our customers. Presently operating in five European markets (France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK), advertisers must be able to deliver to these countries. The significant advantage of working with Modalova lies in our targeted and engaged audience actively seeking products, providing exposure even for smaller brands.

Special Offers

Do you have special offers for the holiday season?

We feature promotions on our site and in our weekly newsletter. Additionally, check out our shopping guide on our magazine: https://uk.modalova.com/zine/, highlighting products from our advertisers.

Tradedoubler

Why did you join the Tradedoubler network?

Tradedoubler provides access to a broad network of advertisers, streamlining the connection and establishment of partnerships. That enables us to focus on the core of our business and continue evolving our platform.

Next

Do you have any upcoming promotions, new launches, or other news to share?

Yes, new Artificial Intelligence-related features are coming soon to Modalova. We also have significant projects related to social media and the content creator ecosystem. Finally, we are preparing for the opening of new countries in 2024.

Are you interested in partnering with Modalova? Then feel free to contact us here >>