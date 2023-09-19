Publisher Spotlight: Affilizz

Affiliate marketing provides content creators with a recurring and synergistic income alongside advertising. The founders of Affilizz, all experts in the field of affiliate marketing and media, wanted to provide content publishers with an innovative platform that allows them to:

· Reduce the time spent creating and updating affiliate links and tracking performance.

· Focus on increasing and improving content production.

Launched in January of this year, Affilizz already collaborates with over 60 clients, ranging from media groups (Reworld Media, Brakson, Wamiz, etc.) to content creators (French Hardware, La bonne affaire, etc.), and is a partner with leading affiliate platforms.

Affilizz through the eyes of its co-founder, Florent Alzieu, the creator of Les Numériques.

Florent Alzieu, Co-Founder of Affilizz

Can you please introduce yourself in a few lines?

My name is Florent Alzieu. Before founding Affilizz, I co-founded the website Les Numériques and was also responsible for affiliate marketing at Unify for numerous media such as Aufeminin, Marmiton, Doctissimo, Beauté Test, and Cnet France.

Can you please also introduce Affilizz?

Affilizz is a SaaS platform offering several turnkey tools for publishers to overcome affiliate-related challenges. They can display prices from multiple merchants, update them, manage out-of-stock links, and track real-time revenues through a single interface. Publishers can thus focus on content creation.

What are the different solutions offered by Affilizz?

· Simplified access to over 1,000 affiliate programs

· Import and aggregation of over 200 million merchant offers, updated daily

· Creation and publication of customized buttons and price tables without requiring code

· Real-time performance tracking

Which types of publishers do you work with?

We collaborate with a wide range of publishers, from blogs and content websites to social media influencers.

· A wide selection of campaigns and advertisers

· Effective and easy-to-use promotion tools

· Transparent real-time performance tracking

· Responsive technical and customer support

What are the benefits for advertisers who want to work with Affilizz?

· Increased visibility of their products and services

· Access to a wide range of high-quality publishers

Do you have any upcoming news?

We have an exciting roadmap with many innovative features, such as a Discord bot, content production assistance (automatic detection of deals, product highlighting suggestions), a product catalogue, and the publication of affiliate pages for influencers.

