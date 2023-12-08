Black Friday Highlights 2023

Published by Denise Kolles on

< Back to blog

Black Friday Highlights 2023



Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, and with it, also Black Week and Cyber Week. We took a closer look at the performance during these days from our network and summarised the highlights in our Black Friday Highlights 2023.



Black Friday Highlights
Preview of the Black Friday Highlights 2023


This report provides detailed information about:


· Comparison with the last years
· Performance of the industries and publisher categories
· Mobile device development
· The best day in Black Week and Cyber Week
· And much more!



Interested in our free report?


Simply fill out the form below.

Black Friday Highlights 2023

  • * Required fields
  • Tradedoubler AB will only process the information that you have provided us with in order to handle your request. For more information about how Tradedoubler processes personal information, please refer to our privacy policy..
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Share this on:
Denise Kolles
Digital Marketing and Communication Manager

Suggested posts

Technology update - Publishers

Technology Updates: Publishers

November 24, 2023

We are continuously developing our technology offers. Here you will find an overview of all new features, tools, and technical updates for our Publishers!

Read more
FlexOffers

Publisher Spotlight: FlexOffers

November 22, 2023

Our partnership with FlexOffers allows you additional opportunities. Find out more information about our fantastic partner in our interview with Louise Lanorias!

Read more
Get in touch