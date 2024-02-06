15 years with Ludwik Ryng

Today, we are celebrating the 15th work anniversary of Ludwik Ryng. As Head of Sales at Tradedoubler Poland, he leads an excellent team of Wiola, Krzysiek, Wojtek, and Cyprian. In his past years, Ludwik had the opportunity to hold various roles in the company. That allowed him to see different points of view and the whole picture of the affiliate business.

Ludwik Ryng, Head of Sales at Tradedoubler Poland

About

If you could repeat one day from your life, what would it be and why?

When I think about my professional life, I would repeat my first day in the office after 5days of intensive interpersonal training. I felt love for the world and incredibly positive feedback from my colleagues – it was probably the moment I realised how important the people around me were – including my colleagues.

Interpersonal training is a personal development method involving working in a group, where participants can experience different interpersonal situations, observe their and others’ behaviour, and receive feedback from peers and trainers. The training was a part of my professional development at Tradedoubler. I would strongly encourage everyone to take part in such training.

What are you doing when you are not working at Tradedoubler?

I am a husband with 22 years of experience and a father of 4 very independent persons – from a 19-year-old student to a 10-year-old primary school pupil. I am active, recently dedicated to climbing and mountaineering – the passion I share with some Tradedoubler colleagues.

What is your motto or personal mantra?

“Less is more” – in different areas of personal and professional life. I believe mindfulness can improve our lives for ourselves and those around us. Focus is great for doing the right things.

I am not good at it yet – I am still learning.

What is your favourite part of your job?

It is the people I work with – colleagues and clients. Our team in Poland is made up of wonderful but very different personalities. We all have our strengths and weaknesses. It is great to see how we can focus on our strengths while considering our weaknesses. As a team, we can and we do fantastic things! On a personal note, I am grateful for the support I received in 2022 from the Polish and international teams during my health breakdown.

The other part is the clients – again, quite different people and the area of the unexpected, which requires developing interpersonal and professional skills. I have learned a lot from our clients and am grateful to them.

Part at Tradedoubler

What would you say was the best decision in your professional career at Tradedoubler?

It was staying at Tradedoubler. There is a story behind this. In 2014, when my fourth child was born, I was suffering from professional burnout. I thought Tradedoubler was a backward company with many inefficient processes and that I was no longer learning and developing. I decided to take 7 months of parental leave with the conviction that I would not return to the company. The break allowed me to change my perspective and appreciate some positive things. Fortunately, there was a place for me, and I was back. From a time perspective, it turned out that I developed a lot over the next 10 years, but in a direction I could not have imagined at the time. I learned a lot from my colleagues. It is an example of going deeper with the old rather than changing for the new.

Industry

What are the challenges you’re facing in the affiliate industry?

The most important are the technical and business challenges around tracking, which is the cornerstone of the affiliate business. Increasing privacy and attribution changes make accurate CPS-based marketing models increasingly tricky. My technical background and analytical expertise combined with visionary thinking led my imagination to a picture of the affiliate industry splitting in two directions depending on the place of the publisher segment in the customer journey. At a later stage, for example, cashback sites will remain on CPS. Still, with tracking decoupled from users’ browsers – I mean accurate server-to-server tracking and other tracking forms based on advertisers’ internal systems. On the other hand, publishers at earlier stages – influencers, content publishers, perhaps comparison sites – will be significantly helped by CPC or probabilistic CPS tracking methods that consider cross-device journeys.

Thank you, Ludwik, for this very informative Interview. You did fantastic work, and we don’t want to miss you!

