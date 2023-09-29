User Generated Content – Your Black Friday booster

Black Friday comes closer and closer, and with it, the best eCommerce opportunity to boost your sales at the end of the year. Metapic is a fantastic possibility to reach Generation Y and Z through User Generated Content in an effective way.

Black Friday with User Generated Content

To successfully address Generations Y and Z, you should focus less on brand content and more on user content. Because younger generations trust recommendations from other users more than those from companies.

To make your Singles Day and Black Friday more successful than ever, you should focus on User Generated Content with Metapic. Metapic is not just a simple influencer network – it is an all-in-one solution that covers all areas of influencer marketing. Here’s how you can boost your brand awareness and sales at the end of the year:

Product Seedings

Influencers receive free products from you, and you benefit from authentic content about your products.

Newsletter Exposures

Get your place in the weekly Metapic newsletter before Singles Day and Black Friday or get maximum visibility with a Standalone Mailing to get noticed by potential influencers.

WhatsApp Newsletters – NEW

The WhatsApp newsletter is brand new and generates even more open and read rates among Metapic content creators due to the frequent use of this app. The offers are discovered even faster and easier by the influencers and can be shared directly in their posts and stories.

Live Video Shopping

Present your products in a Live Stream on Singles Day and Black Friday and gain trust in your products through a well-known content creator. Viewers can ask questions and buy the presented products directly from your online shop via a link in the video.

Make Black Friday successful now!

Make your Singles Day and Black Friday more successful than ever by targeting Generation Y and Z with User Generated Content. Get in touch with our Metapic experts now >>