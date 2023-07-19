Technology Updates: Tradedoubler PVN

Are you looking to have all your programs & websites in one platform, access to multiple tools and everything in your Corporate Identity? All of this is offered in the latest Tradedoubler technology through Tradedoubler PVN – the new version of our private network white-label solution!

Since our launch in September 2022, we have been continuously working on developing Tradedoubler PVN and adapting it even better to your needs so that you can manage your own affiliate network as efficiently and successfully as possible.

Here you will find an overview of all Tradedoubler PVN updates and new features from our development team:

13.07.2023: Deactivate advertisers

If the list of advertisers is growing, it is reducing the quality of the user experience. Therefore, we have brought a way to deactivate advertisers. Now, you can deactivate them if they don’t have any active programs.

The list of advertisers is set to ACTIVE by default.

13.07.2023: Connect all sites from a publisher

The new functionality allows you to connect a publisher site to a program. With the new filter, you can only view the available websites of the publisher for the selected program.

13.07.2023: Newsletter

The newsletter feature is back! It will facilitate seamless communication between customers and publishers within the PVN network. This powerful tool allows clients to effectively share news, updates, and announcements with publishers, keeping them informed about the latest developments from advertisers.

03.04.2023: Statisitcs

Group your statistics by Advertiser or Publisher. We were able to group just by Program, Site, or Date.

03.04.2023: Claims upload

Publishers can now upload their multiple claims via an Excel or CSV file.

24.03.2023: Impersonate your publishers and advertisers

With the new PVN UI, you can log in as your publisher or advertiser and see what they can do. Through this, you don’t have to log in again because you are automatically reconnected to your private network interface. That saves you a lot of time.

Your steps to do this:

1. Connect to a publisher

2. Impersonate the publisher via Login as

3. Reconnect to the network interface

4. Click on the name and disconnect

24.03.2023: Longer retention of transactions

The advertiser transactions were retained for 92 days. Now, the transactions will be saved for you for 366 days. That allows you to store and use more data and analyse your annual performance.

The product level tracking is available on your Tradedoubler PVN User Interface. That allows you to manage your products and track your sales by product groups, know how your products perform, adjust your ads, and manage your commissions per product group and segment.

22.12.2022: Personalised Sign-Up and Login Pages

Now, you can customise Tradedoubler PVN even better for your CI! With the new update, you can customise your Publisher Sign-Up page and Login page.

Now, the Publisher Sign-Up page allows you to change the title and subtitle of the Sign-Up Page via Settings > Organisation Settings and add additional information.

The Login page now allows you to set different displays for different languages.

22.12.2022: Export Matrix Report

The Matrix Report allows you to view a lot of valuable information about your performance on a daily basis and group it by programme or source. Now, you have the abilityto export your Matrix reports as Excel, CSV or JSON files. Go to Reports > Matrix Report in the menu and click on the Export button after creating your Report.

22.12.2022: Upload Publisher Lists

This new tool saves you valuable time, as you can upload full lists of publishers and add them to Tradedoubler PVN. Simply, go to the Publisher-Menu item and download our CSV file via the Upload-Publishers button. You can then fill this in with the publishers you want to add.

