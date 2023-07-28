Publisher Spotlight: Linkbux

The partnership with Linkbux allows our advertisers additional opportunities to work with different publishers. In our interview with Lorena V. Basso, Account Manager, you will find more information about our fantastic partner.

Company

What’s the story and the core business value behind Linkbux?

At Linkbux, we value each partnership, and provide superior service and support to all our partners. Utilizing data-driven insights, we connect brands with the most effective publishers within their specific vertical. Our advanced technology ensures optimal performance for the brands we work with.

Are you looking at the affiliate market abroad?

We have a strong presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and a significant reach worldwide.

USP

What is the best thing for entering into a partnership with Linkbux?

We are proud to provide a partnership ecosystem where commitment and excellent service are the priority. We are flexible to accommodate advertiser’s requests and set necessary limits. We offer full transparency with access to publisher breakdown and additional exposure details. Our mission is for our partners to leverage their online presence for result-driven value through data, technology, partnerships, compliance, and transparency.

How is your company different than a traditional affiliate partner? Can you elaborate on your unique technology?

Linkbux differentiates itself from traditional affiliate partners through its unique technology and value proposition for publishers and advertisers. As an affiliate subnetwork, Linkbux provides publishers access to an extensive network of 50,000 quality-checked advertisers, offering them a diverse range of programs to promote.

Overall, both publishers and advertisers benefit from the unique technology and comprehensive offering of Linkbux. Publishers gain access to a wide selection of advertisers and robust campaign creation options, while advertisers can grow their affiliate program quickly and efficiently, all while minimizing their account management responsibilities.

Tradedoubler

How long have you had a relationship with Tradedoubler? And what convinced you during this time?

We only “soft” launched Tradedoubler last August and have grown organically since then. This year we set a goal to prioritize strengthening our partnership with Tradedoubler, and we are proud to say we have become one of the top publishers of Tradedoubler.

How has the Tradedoubler platform helped grow Linkbux affiliate presence?

Tradedoubler has played a significant role in growing Linkbux’s affiliate presence by providing us with a valuable platform to connect with a wide range of quality advertisers. Our collaboration with Tradedoubler has enabled us to expand our range of traders and provide our publishers with an even wider choice of high-quality programs.

The partnership between Linkbux and Tradedoubler has been splendid, marked by effective communication, mutual support, and a shared commitment to success. Tradedoubler has proven to be a reliable affiliate network, offering a robust platform that facilitates seamless interactions between advertisers and publishers.

We highly appreciate the opportunities Tradedoubler has brought to Linkbux, and we are eager to continue our collaboration and foster further growth together. With the collective efforts of our teams, we look forward to expanding our network of quality advertisers, empowering publishers with more diverse and lucrative affiliate programs, and solidifying our position as a leading affiliate subnetwork in the industry.

A big thank you to Lorena for this very informative interview!

Do you want to establish a partnership with Linkbux? Don’t hesitate to contact us >>