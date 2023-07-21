Publisher Spotlight: Bravo Savings Network

Do you have the best offers for your consumers? Then our publisher Bravo Savings Network is the perfect partner for you! Their mission is to help consumers save money and promote the best available online offers. Read on for more information in our interview with Bernardo from Bravo Savings Network.

Bernardo Marucci, Global Sales Director EU at Bravo Savings Network

Company

Can you briefly introduce yourself and tell us what you mainly do at Bravo Savings Network?

First of all, thank you, Tradedoubler, for this opportunity!

I’m Bernardo Marucci, and I work for Bravo Savings Network as the Global Sales Director.

Bravo Savings Network is an Italian company based in Florence that specialises in Affiliate Marketing. The company was founded in 2015 to help consumers save money by promoting the best offers and discounts online. Following the launch of our Italian website Bravosconto.it back in 2015, the company has expanded worldwide and is now able to target 13 countries (10 in Europe and 3 in North America), each one of them through a country-specific domain. In Italy, we also have a white-label collaboration with the market-leading Italian financial newspaper, Il Sole 24 Ore.

Tell us more about your audience and what types of advertisers you work best with.

Our audience is 60% female, with an average age of 24-44. In terms of the advertisers we work with, we are not a vertical website, and we work with many different brands across 33 different categories. This allows us to feature a wide enough range of promotions and offers to meet the needs of every possible online user. Our best-performing categories are currently clothing, travel, electronics, home & gardening. In a rapidly changing economic and e-commerce environment, other categories will often emerge and increase in importance.

What are your payment models?

We usually work with a CPA / CPS retribution model, as it’s the one that works best for our business, but we also offer different solutions based on CPL and CPC models, in order to meet all our advertisers’ needs and expand our customer portfolio, promoting as many brands as possible.

We also work in direct contact with our clients to promote their deals to the widest possible audience by offering extra exposure on our website with Homepage, Special Page, and Off-Site placements in exchange for Tenancies, CPAi, Exclusive Codes, or a period of SEM Rights.

USP

What would you say are the biggest benefits for an advertiser working with Bravo Savings Network?

We offer advertisers many promotional opportunities, including onsite placements, newsletters, push notifications, blog posts, and more to respond to their varying business strategies. I would say our strength is in our flexibility, our openness to new ideas, and our responsiveness towards the needs of our clients. Our main goal is to offer better solutions for the brands we work with. We are focused on optimising their performance and offering the smoothest possible customer journey.

How does your company differentiate from other voucher networks?

Our Team represents our strength. We work in Florence in a historic villa, and we also have a second office in Los Angeles, where we manage the partnerships in the US+CA markets. All our employees are native speakers and come directly from the country which they work with. This allows us to better understand the market, understand consumer habits and trends, and respond to user demands in the right way.

Bravo Savings Network is very much the sum of its talent, and we have invested in talent acquisition and training to build multicultural and multidisciplinary teams capable of understanding and adapting to diverse markets. By combining local expertise with our global knowledge and experience, we were able to develop effective go-to-market strategies, localised marketing campaigns, and customised products and services that resonate with target audiences.

To support our global expansion efforts, we continuously optimise our operational infrastructure. We implement and continue to improve scalable technologies, streamline processes, and ensure seamless coordination across all functions and regions. This allows us to maintain high standards of service, optimise cost-efficiency and deliver a consistent customer experience regardless of their geographical location.

Do you have any technology that makes Bravo Savings Network unique?

One technology that marks us out as unique is our “Green/Blue PPC” initiative.

We have always been very committed to eco-sustainability and making the world a greener place. We work in a plastic-free environment, minimise waste wherever possible, and enact sustainable policies such as Smart Working.

In addition, we have collaborated with several NGOs, such as the Eden Reforestation Project from 2019 to 2022, with our “Green Friday” initiative, which had the goal of promoting reforestation and providing work in the poorest areas of the planet. Since 2022, we have also been collaborating with Ogyre and have launched “Bravo For Oceans”, which focuses on the protection and conservation of the marine ecosystem. With these objectives in mind, we have created two PPC initiatives, “Green PPC” for Green Friday, and “Blue PPC” with Bravo For Oceans. For each sale, advertisers who give Bravo Savings Network the exclusive rights to bid on “brand + discount code” keywords support this goal through their consumers’ purchases. Consumers are made aware that their purchases will help to clean and protect our oceans via logos and information throughout their journey, from the initial search to the final click.

Tradedoubler

How long have you had a relationship with Tradedoubler, and what convinced you during this time?

We have been working with Tradedoubler since we launched the first Italian website, and we currently work with them in pretty much all the markets we operate in. This availability in different countries allows us to be aligned and simplify our technical integrations.

What we like is the large number of brands offered, which allows us to expand our collaborations, but it’s also the professionalism and continuous support of the Account Managers and Publisher Team. Finally, the new platform is very intuitive and easy to use, and this allows our teams to work more efficiently.

How has the Tradedoubler platform helped grow the Bravo Savings Network affiliate presence?

The Tradedoubler Team has been a great support for us, especially during this last year, when it became our main affiliate Network for the Italian market.

That has allowed us to grow as a company, and we are grateful for this.

We also want to thank the Tradedoubler Team for allowing us to collaborate with so many brands, for responding to all our needs and for all the advice they have provided us on new strategies and new markets where we have wanted to expand our business.

Next

What are the latest trends in the voucher area?

As we all know, we are going through a complicated global economic period, and providing discounts and codes to users is a winning strategy for many brands.

Our commitment is to help consumers save money when buying their favourite products, while at the same time helping brands to maximise their sales.

Does the company have any exciting plans for the next 12 months?

We’ve already launched many initiatives this year and others will be launched soon.

We have decided to expand our offer by giving the programs we work with the opportunity to invest in ‘Content’ type placements, through articles published on different editorial websites. We have also decided to renew our eco-sustainable initiative “Bravo For Oceans” and we are already preparing for Q4.

We also have a lot of exciting news, which we cannot say anything about yet, but it will be really interesting, so stay tuned!

Do you want to establish a partnership with Bravo Savings Network? Don’t hesitate to contact us >>