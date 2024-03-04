Tradedoubler welcomes Nicolas Nauche as Regional Director France

Paris, 4 March 2024 – Tradedoubler, a leading international performance marketing and technology company, is proud to announce the appointment of Nicolas Nauche as Regional Director of France.

Welcome Nicolas!

As the new Regional Director France, Nicolas will continue to expand Tradedoubler’s business in France by providing our clients and partners with performance marketing solutions that grow their business.

Nicolas Nauche has graduated at Sorbonne-Nouvelle (Paris 3) and the Ecole Supérieure de la Publicité in 1999. He commenced his career as a Digital Advertising Manager at the IP interactive advertising agency within Bertelsmann (RTL Group). Subsequently, he served as a Business Developer at the direct marketing agency Mediaprisme. In May 2007, he joined the zanox France team as Team Leader, progressing to the roles of Sales Director and Deputy General Manager of Awin France from January 2018 onwards. Concurrently, he held the co-chairmanship of the Retail College within the CPA (Collective for Digital Actors) from 2019 until January 2023.

“It is an honor to join Tradedoubler as Regional Director for France, continuing the transformative work accomplished in recent years. The ambition is to strengthen our position as a major player in performance marketing in a rapidly evolving French market with high expectations for technological innovation and convergence with new consumer trends, such as content-to-commerce. The close collaboration between the teams of Tradedoubler and Reworld Media enables us to envision innovative synergies to enhance the performance of our clients.” – Nicolas Nauche, Regional Director France at Tradedoubler

With Nicolas as the new Regional Director for France, Tradedoubler strengthens its position as one of the leading performance marketing expert teams. Nicolas and the Tradedoubler team will expand the existing range of performance marketing solutions and develop customised growth strategies for all Tradedoubler partners. We are very proud to have Nicolas on our team.“ – Matthias Stadelmeyer, CEO at Tradedoubler

“I am thrilled to leave Tradedoubler France in Nicolas’s expert hands; together, we co-directed the Retail college at CPA for several years. During our time together, I could appreciate his energy, profound knowledge, and passion for the performance marketing environment. Thanks to his network and innovative spirit, he will be able to continue developing synergies with the Reworld Media universe and to gain market share.” – Federica Postorino

About Tradedoubler

Tradedoubler is a leading performance marketing company that provides performance-based solutions to generate growth for its clients. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional results, Tradedoubler has become an industry leader and has helped numerous clients achieve their business goals.

