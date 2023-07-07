Live Video Shopping – The new must-have

Are you planning your Summer Sales campaign? Then you shouldn’t miss Live Video Shopping with influencers. It is the latest content form to get in touch with customers in a more personal and authentic way.

Live Video Shopping with Metapic

Through live video shopping, advertisers can promote and sell their products and services through live streams. The aim is to provide consumers with an interactive experience and allow them to ask questions and buy products during the live stream. That makes it especially easy for brands with still unknown products because they can be described easier and better in this way.

The integration of the live video shopping technique of Onbaz into Metapic makes it possible to carry out this process globally as well as locally and help brands appear more frequently. By recording the live shopping show, people who cannot be present at the live stream can also watch it afterward and thus don’t miss out on being reached.

The difference to most of today’s alternatives is the simple working process, comparatively low costs, and efficient performance for companies.

Here you will find an overview of some successful live video shopping sessions >>

Choose between two different types

As advertisers, you have the possibility to choose between two different live video shopping types. The first one is the exclusive product live show. Here, the content creators choose you as a brand and organise a live shopping show with your product and present it exclusively.

The second option is the multibranded live show. Here there is a specific topic like “Get ready for summer looks”, or “What you need for date night”, and the content creator presents several products of different brands.

Does that sound complicated? It’s absolutely not! Metapic does all the work for you, from recruitment over scouting to monitoring.

Start with Live Video Shopping now!

Contact our experts now! They are looking forward to managing your live video shopping session and growing your brand >>