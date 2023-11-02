Industry Chat: How to engage Generation Z during Festive Season

The shopping habits of Generation Z have changed dramatically over recent years, and the last-click attribution model is no longer the most important measure of performance marketing. Now, you need to focus on the complete end-to-end experience, both before and after purchases.

But why is this important? Well, by having a detailed understanding of what’s happening in the lives of young people, you’ll be able to provide holiday shoppers with want and increase revenue.

Our expertsshare how to engage Generation Z during Festive Season: Student Beans

Student Beans is a leading website that offers free student discounts on various online and offline stores. Students can find exclusive app deals, in-store offers, free coffee, rewards, and more for the life of students. Additionally, Student Beans helps brands to find, attract, engage, and convert students. That’s why Daniel Millar, Affiliate Partnerships Manager at Student Beans, is our perfect expert to keep up with Generation Z as he exactly knows the customer journey and the shopping habits of this young people.

Daniel Millar, Affiliate Partnerships Manager at Student Beans

The rising cost of living during the festive season

Christmas is a time for gift-giving and experiences, but economic uncertainty is dominating people’s lives and spending habits are being impacted.

Currently, 60% of Generation Z are concerned about their finances and 67% have suffered from mental health issues due to their recent financial situation. Understanding these issues will help you to reach commercial objectives whilst remaining empathetic to audiences’ concerns – something that’s crucial for driving customer loyalty.

The solution? Discounts!

Discounts are a surefire way to connect with Generation Z. As with the rising cost of living and the looming holiday season, there’s no better time to give them discounts.

Ultimately, Generation Z want to be frivolous at Christmas, but this year they’ll need to do so in a budgeted, cost-effective manner. For your brand, it’s the time of year when you can maximise your sales, but you need to have a solid strategy in place that supports Generation Z and offers great deals.

Online vs offline: Generation Z shopping expectations

Generation Z shoppers doesn’t have a straightforward purchasing journey. As a generation of digital natives, the buyer’s journey has multiple touchpoints, and young people want an omnichannel experience. From inspiration to conversion, their journey sits across multiple platforms, and young people expect brands to provide them with different opportunities and experiences to keep them interested and engaged.

Offering IRL experiences to Generation Z

Christmas markets, hot chocolates, and festive lights: these are all experiences that shoppers miss out on if they choose to do their holiday shopping from the comfort of their beds.

But whilst part of the joy of the festive season is visiting physical stores and experiencing the holiday magic with friends, brick-and-mortar stores still have a lot to compete with and need to offer unique experiences to grab the attention of young spenders. So how exactly can you innovate and offer exciting IRL experiences for Gen Z shoppers?

QR codes throughout stores

The perfect way of blending IRL and URL experiences, QR codes encourage interactivity. Try sharing exclusive content and personalised discounts that shoppers can only access by visiting in-person stores.

Good customer service

Any negative experiences in your stores will be publicly shared, and a good experience will lead to recommendations to friends and family.

Have good ethics

This is applicable to both the online and offline world, but having a brick-and-mortar store provides you with the opportunity to showcase the good work you’re doing in the world.

Make them want to stick around

Whether it’s live streaming events, gamified experiences, or competitions, you need to offer Gen Z shoppers something they can’t resist that will drag them into your stores and away from their cosy homes.

Ultimately, the key to engaging Generation Z shoppers this festive season is blending offline and online experiences. They may be a generation of digital natives, but with the cold air and festive spirit coaxing them out, it’s vital that you maximise these opportunities.

Don’t know where to start?

Don’t worry, Tradedoubler and Student Beans will help you! Finding success is all about choosing the right providers to promote and understand your target group environment, and that’s where publishers like Student Beans can help you to provide shoppers with the best products for the best prices.

Get in touch with us now >>