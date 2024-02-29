Experts Talk: Get ready for Easter with CPC

It’s time to get ready for the Easter Shopping Season! That means standing out with your Easter campaign between all the promotions and discounts. With influencer marketing at Metapic, you can stand out from your competitors with authentic and credible content. But to run successful influencer marketing campaigns, you should focus on CPC (cost per click) campaigns, and the Metapic Expert Luisa Weber explains why.

CPC Easter Campaign

The significant advantage of influencer marketing campaigns is that users trust other users more than brand communications. But you as a brand also benefit if you adapt the campaigns to the customer journey of your target group, which starts with social media.

With performance-based influencer marketing, only each provided service is paid, and the efficiency of the advertising campaign can be accurately analysed. This channel is appealing not only for brands but also for content creators, as they receive their payment after the completion of the click of the user and a transparent collaboration with the company.

But why CPC campaigns and not CPA campaigns? With CPC campaigns, you benefit from lower arbitrage, which results in immediate performance and new customers. In addition, you increase brand awareness and visibility, especially if you are new to the market. That is because creators receive a faster payout, which means they prefer to advertise your products rather than products from CPA campaigns. In the long term, you can choose between different creators and build a transparent collaboration.

Extra exposure for Easter

