What consumers expect on Black Friday 2023

To be perfectly prepared for Black Friday 2023, it’s important to know what consumers expect from businesses. Do they prefer apps? Or do they prefer to go to brick-and-mortar stores? Do they want to do their first Christmas shopping on Black Friday? Do consumers want offers beyond Black Friday? – We have asked more than 300 people and analysed the results to give you tips for Black Friday.

Black Friday 2023 – The expectations

Worthwhile discount promotions

Over 80% of the surveyed people said, they want to buy something on Black Friday if they find a good, discounted promotion. For you as a brand, it’s about standing out with special discounts that pay off for the consumer. It is not about offering the highest possible discount – it means standing out with special advantages such as packages, free products, subscriptions, etc.

A good online presence is a prerequisite

Nearly 90% of the surveyed consumers said they would like to shop online on Black Friday, while 40% of them would like to shop online and offline. That means it’s essential that your website is accessible via all devices and works without problems despite the huge Black Friday rush with very short loading times (less than 2 seconds).

The top product categories

The top product categories for Black Friday 2023 are electronics, fashion, beauty, furniture, household, and gaming categories. Does your brand work in one of these areas? Make sure you have attractive offers and look forward to a flow of traffic. If your products do not fall within these specified categories, that’s perfectly fine; however, it’s essential to ensure that your products are showcased in the most appealing manner possible to capture the attention of consumers.

Information about discounts and promotions exclusively available online

Without a doubt, consumers want to be informed about your discounts online! Voucher and discount sites are number one, followed by social media, online shops, and newsletters. Ensure that your target audience becomes aware of your discount promotions through these channels at an early stage. Finally, they are waiting to plan their Black Friday shopping.

Your Black Friday solution: Omnichannel Marketing

Each consumer is unique and presents their own set of challenges, which makes it even more important to target them with exactly these characteristics at the beginning of their customer journey and to follow them through their various touchpoints until they make a purchase decision. Therefore, a smart Omnichannel Marketing Strategy can help.

Content2Commerce

Start by providing your potential customer with the right information at the right time. The buying decision process is getting longer and longer, as customers are more aware of what they are buying and are looking for information online. Therefore, ensure that your Black Friday promotions are easily accessible at all times. With the following different formats, you not only reach the consumer at the beginning of the customer journey, but you also follow them with relevant content until they make a purchase.

· Sponsored Check: Get your products tested in practice before Black Friday.

· Live Video Shopping: Present your products in a live stream on Black Friday. Viewers can ask questions and buy the product directly in your online shop via a link in the video.

· Browser Experience: Position your products directly on the homepage of your preferred web browser.

User Generated Content

Is your target group Generation Z? Then you should focus on User Generated Content. Younger consumers trust authentic recommendations and don’t react to branded content. Metapic offers numerous possibilities to increase your brand awareness and sales on Black Friday and beyond.

· Product Seedings: Your content creators receive free products from you, and you benefit from authentic content about your products.

· Newsletter Exposure: Secure your place in the weekly Metapic Influencer Newsletter before Black Friday or get maximum visibility with a Standalone Mailing.

Customer Acquisition

Strive not only to boost sales on Black Friday but also to convert your Black Friday customers into loyal, repeat customers. But to do this, you first have to generate the leads.

With a customised app marketing campaign with Appiness, you can win new users for your eCommerce app and increase your in-app engagement.

New leads can also be generated with competitions, special offers, or product samples. For this, LeadsLab builds your ideal campaign.

Customers desire to receive your Black Friday promotions through newsletters, so utilize Email Marketing by TD to make millions of consumers aware of them.

Boost your Black Friday now!

