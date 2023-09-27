Be prepared for Black Friday

Published by Denise Kolles on

Black Friday, the most important day in eCommerce, takes place this year on 24 November. That is a fantastic opportunity to boost your sales at the end of the year. To help you to be optimally prepared, we prepared some placements from our international operating publishers.



The best time of the year


Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Singles Day have become increasingly important over the last 20 years. Digitalisation has in fact ensured that shopping is increasingly oriented toward the Internet. On days like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Singles Day, it is much easier to use and compare the best offers online rather than going to the physical stores and looking for the best available deals.

Since the customer is overloaded with available offers during this period, it is extremely important for you to stand out from your competitors. As an advertiser, this means offering your customers attractive offers that are clearly distinct from the promotions for the rest of the year. It is equally essential that potential customers find your promotions when searching for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Singles Day offers.

To achieve this, your publishers provide you with appropriate placements for the Q4 period, and we have outlined a few of them in the overview below.



Black Friday Placements


Who?Where?When?What?
BravosavingsnetworkNL, ES, ITBF, BWBlair: Homepage – Top Offers
Serena: Homepage – Top Winkels
Carrie: Hopepage – Banner Deals of the Week
Rebecca: Homepage – Carousel Banner
BravosavingsnetworkFR, ITSD, SDWEmpowerment: Homepage – Top Offers
Self-Care: Homepage – Banner Deals of the Week
Independence: Homepage – Featured Brands
Priority: Homepage – Carousel Banner
iGraalFR, ESBF, BW, CMPlatinum: Placement + dedicated newsletter + mobile push notification + on-site promotion
Gold: Placement + mobile push notification + on-site promotion
Silver: Placement + on-site promotion
Global-Saving-GroupES, GER, CHSD, SDW, BF, BWGold: Homepage Banner, Best Offers, Top Brands, Category Logo, Newsletter
Silver: Top deals, Category Logo, Newsletter
Bronze: Recommended Vouchers, Top 20
savooES, GERSD, SDW, BF, BWDiamond: Hero Banner (homepage), Featured Shops (homepage, category page), Best Deals (category page, search tab)
Platinum: Best Deals (homepage), Featured Shops (homepage, category page), Hero Deal (category page)
Gold: Featured Shops (homepage, category page), Best Deals (category page)
TELUS HealthBF, BW, CM, CW
  • Hosted on site on static webpages
  • Running across Homepage Banner
  • Newsletter Banner & sent direct to client by CSMs
  • BAU Newsletters & Solos (bi-weekly)
  • Homepage Promo (weekly)
    •  
    If you book in before September 31st, a free placement will be included worth £1,000 to help boost brand visibility during peak.
    GrouponITBF, BW, CM, CWGold: Newsletter: Banner – position 1, Desktop & Mobile Deal Bar, Hero Banner, Top Offer, MPU Banner, Theme Page, Merchant Uber Banner, Core Deal
    Silver: Newsletter: position 2-6, Hero Banner, Top Offer, Merchant Uber Banner, Theme Page, Leaderboard Banner, Core Deal
    Bronze: Newsletter: position 6-10, Hero Banner, Top Offer, Merchant Uber Banner, Theme Page, Core Deal
    monkeeGER, ATSD, BF, BWGold: In-App Banner, Newsletter Banner, Newsletter Voucher, Push Notification
    Silver: In-App Banner, Newsletter Voucher, Push Notification
    Bronze: In-App Banner, Newsletter Voucher
    topcashbackGERSD, SDW, BF, BWPremium: Carousel, Red Hot Offer, Top-Offer, Cat Banner, Newsletter, Instagram
    Large: Red Hot Offer, Top-Offer, Cat Banner, Newsletter
    Medium: Daily Offer, Top-Offer, Cat Banner
    Small: Daily Offer, Top-Offer
    Singles Day (SD), Singles Day Week (SDW), Black Friday (BF), Black Week (BW), Cyber Monday (CM), Cyber Week (CW)


    Boost your Black Friday


    Can you discover placement offers that are ideal for you? Or are you still looking for the ideal placements that suit your needs? Then get in touch with your Tradedoubler expert now or contact us here >>

    Denise Kolles
    Digital Marketing and Communication Manager

