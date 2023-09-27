Be prepared for Black Friday

Black Friday, the most important day in eCommerce, takes place this year on 24 November. That is a fantastic opportunity to boost your sales at the end of the year. To help you to be optimally prepared, we prepared some placements from our international operating publishers.
The best time of the year
Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Singles Day have become increasingly important over the last 20 years. Digitalisation has in fact ensured that shopping is increasingly oriented toward the Internet. On days like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Singles Day, it is much easier to use and compare the best offers online rather than going to the physical stores and looking for the best available deals.
Since the customer is overloaded with available offers during this period, it is extremely important for you to stand out from your competitors. As an advertiser, this means offering your customers attractive offers that are clearly distinct from the promotions for the rest of the year. It is equally essential that potential customers find your promotions when searching for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Singles Day offers.
To achieve this, your publishers provide you with appropriate placements for the Q4 period, and we have outlined a few of them in the overview below.
Black Friday Placements
Who?
Where?
When?
What?
NL, ES, IT
BF, BW
Blair: Homepage – Top Offers Serena: Homepage – Top Winkels Carrie: Hopepage – Banner Deals of the Week Rebecca: Homepage – Carousel Banner
FR, IT
SD, SDW
Empowerment: Homepage – Top Offers Self-Care: Homepage – Banner Deals of the Week Independence: Homepage – Featured Brands Priority: Homepage – Carousel Banner
Premium: Carousel, Red Hot Offer, Top-Offer, Cat Banner, Newsletter, Instagram Large: Red Hot Offer, Top-Offer, Cat Banner, Newsletter Medium: Daily Offer, Top-Offer, Cat Banner Small: Daily Offer, Top-Offer
Singles Day (SD), Singles Day Week (SDW), Black Friday (BF), Black Week (BW), Cyber Monday (CM), Cyber Week (CW)
Boost your Black Friday
