Be prepared for Black Friday

Black Friday, the most important day in eCommerce, takes place this year on 24 November. That is a fantastic opportunity to boost your sales at the end of the year. To help you to be optimally prepared, we prepared some placements from our international operating publishers.

The best time of the year

Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Singles Day have become increasingly important over the last 20 years. Digitalisation has in fact ensured that shopping is increasingly oriented toward the Internet. On days like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Singles Day, it is much easier to use and compare the best offers online rather than going to the physical stores and looking for the best available deals.

Since the customer is overloaded with available offers during this period, it is extremely important for you to stand out from your competitors. As an advertiser, this means offering your customers attractive offers that are clearly distinct from the promotions for the rest of the year. It is equally essential that potential customers find your promotions when searching for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Singles Day offers.

To achieve this, your publishers provide you with appropriate placements for the Q4 period, and we have outlined a few of them in the overview below.

Black Friday Placements

Who? Where? When? What? NL, ES, IT BF, BW Blair: Homepage – Top Offers

Serena: Homepage – Top Winkels

Carrie: Hopepage – Banner Deals of the Week

Rebecca: Homepage – Carousel Banner FR, IT SD, SDW Empowerment: Homepage – Top Offers

Self-Care: Homepage – Banner Deals of the Week

Independence: Homepage – Featured Brands

Priority: Homepage – Carousel Banner FR, ES BF, BW, CM Platinum: Placement + dedicated newsletter + mobile push notification + on-site promotion

Gold: Placement + mobile push notification + on-site promotion

Silver: Placement + on-site promotion ES, GER, CH SD, SDW, BF, BW Gold: Homepage Banner, Best Offers, Top Brands, Category Logo, Newsletter

Silver: Top deals, Category Logo, Newsletter

Bronze: Recommended Vouchers, Top 20 ES, GER SD, SDW, BF, BW Diamond: Hero Banner (homepage), Featured Shops (homepage, category page), Best Deals (category page, search tab)

Platinum: Best Deals (homepage), Featured Shops (homepage, category page), Hero Deal (category page)

Gold: Featured Shops (homepage, category page), Best Deals (category page) BF, BW, CM, CW Hosted on site on static webpages Running across Homepage Banner Newsletter Banner & sent direct to client by CSMs BAU Newsletters & Solos (bi-weekly) Homepage Promo (weekly)

If you book in before September 31st, a free placement will be included worth £1,000 to help boost brand visibility during peak. IT BF, BW, CM, CW Gold: Newsletter: Banner – position 1, Desktop & Mobile Deal Bar, Hero Banner, Top Offer, MPU Banner, Theme Page, Merchant Uber Banner, Core Deal

Silver: Newsletter: position 2-6, Hero Banner, Top Offer, Merchant Uber Banner, Theme Page, Leaderboard Banner, Core Deal

Bronze: Newsletter: position 6-10, Hero Banner, Top Offer, Merchant Uber Banner, Theme Page, Core Deal GER, AT SD, BF, BW Gold: In-App Banner, Newsletter Banner, Newsletter Voucher, Push Notification

Silver: In-App Banner, Newsletter Voucher, Push Notification

Bronze: In-App Banner, Newsletter Voucher GER SD, SDW, BF, BW Premium: Carousel, Red Hot Offer, Top-Offer, Cat Banner, Newsletter, Instagram

Large: Red Hot Offer, Top-Offer, Cat Banner, Newsletter

Medium: Daily Offer, Top-Offer, Cat Banner

Small: Daily Offer, Top-Offer Singles Day (SD), Singles Day Week (SDW), Black Friday (BF), Black Week (BW), Cyber Monday (CM), Cyber Week (CW)

